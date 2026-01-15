Villa A / Carl Gerges Architects

-
Architects: Carl Gerges Architects
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Carl Gerges Architects
Manufacturers: Vitrocsa, Hitachi Air Conditioning, Dornbratch, Meljac, Mitsubishi, OLIVARI
Landscape Consulting: Atelier Hamra, Ramzi Mezher
INTRODUCTION – Villa A is a private residence located in the rocky mountains of Lebanon's winter town, Faraya. Integrated with its topography, the building's modernist influences are apparent in clean horizontal lines and classical proportions that ebb and flow with the surroundings. A restrained palette of materials, paired with an obsessive attention to detail, defines the house's identity: refined yet sumptuous.