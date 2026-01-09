Gawler Crescent House / Ben Walker Architects

•
Deakin, Australia
-
Architects: Ben Walker Architects
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Thurston Empson
-
Manufacturers: Made by Storey timber flooring, Meir Tapware
-
Lead Architects: Ben Walker
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Ben Walker
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ACT Consulting Engineers
- City: Deakin
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Gawler Crescent is a new family home located in Deakin, ACT, along a beautiful Eucalypt-lined crescent near the Parliamentary Triangle. The project takes advantage of its elevated position and engages with views to contextual features, including Black Mountain and the Brindabella Ranges.