JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a rugged plot of land at the edge of one of the arms of the Ibiúna reservoir, in the interior of São Paulo, Casa CR JL emerges from a careful reading of the topography and the existing landscape. The project begins with an understanding of the steep slope of the lot and the strong presence of water as structuring elements of the architectural proposal. From the outset, a solution was sought that not only adapted to the land but utilized its characteristics as spatial and landscape potential. The residence was designed for a young couple, with the premise of accommodating transformations over time, which led to the adoption of a modular system capable of allowing coherent future expansions. Currently, the house features five suites, a direct result of this progressive growth strategy.