Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos

JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos

Save

JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyJL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairJL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamJL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos - Image 5 of 22JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Ibiúna, Brazil
  • Architects: Garbin Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  747
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architects: Bruna e Gabriel Garbin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a rugged plot of land at the edge of one of the arms of the Ibiúna reservoir, in the interior of São Paulo, Casa CR JL emerges from a careful reading of the topography and the existing landscape. The project begins with an understanding of the steep slope of the lot and the strong presence of water as structuring elements of the architectural proposal. From the outset, a solution was sought that not only adapted to the land but utilized its characteristics as spatial and landscape potential. The residence was designed for a young couple, with the premise of accommodating transformations over time, which led to the adoption of a modular system capable of allowing coherent future expansions. Currently, the house features five suites, a direct result of this progressive growth strategy.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Garbin Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "JL Dam House / Garbin Arquitetos" [Casa Represa JL / Garbin Arquitetos] 13 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037609/jl-dam-house-garbin-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags