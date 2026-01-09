Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Brewery
  4. Argentina
  5. Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno

Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno

Save

Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno - Exterior PhotographySantos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno - Exterior PhotographySantos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno - Image 4 of 20Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno - Image 5 of 20Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Brewery
Los Sauces, Argentina
  • Architects: Valeria Moreno
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  548
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grupo LTN, Materiales Urquiza, Solar Pampeana
  • Lead Architects: Valeria Moreno
  • Category: Brewery
  • Design Team: Florencia Costanzo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: 3D Ingeniería
  • General Contractor : CAMER S.A.
  • City: Los Sauces
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno - Image 4 of 20
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tunuyán, in the heart of the Uco Valley, the Santos Espiritus distillery arises from the desire to connect the artisanal creation of spirits with the sensory experience of the Mendoza landscape. The project, conceived by architect María Valeria Moreno, translates the strong spiritual vision of its client, Renato "Tato" Giovanonni, into a contemporary industrial architecture anchored in a natural, arid, rocky environment, perfumed by untouched native vegetation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Valeria Moreno
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBreweryArgentina
Cite: "Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno" [Destilería Santos Espíritus / Valeria Moreno] 09 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037608/santos-spirits-distillery-valeria-moreno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags