Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno

+ 15

Brewery • Los Sauces, Argentina Architects: Valeria Moreno

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 548 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Luis Abba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Grupo LTN , Materiales Urquiza , Solar Pampeana

Lead Architects: Valeria Moreno

Category: Brewery

Design Team: Florencia Costanzo

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: 3D Ingeniería

General Contractor : CAMER S.A.

City: Los Sauces

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tunuyán, in the heart of the Uco Valley, the Santos Espiritus distillery arises from the desire to connect the artisanal creation of spirits with the sensory experience of the Mendoza landscape. The project, conceived by architect María Valeria Moreno, translates the strong spiritual vision of its client, Renato "Tato" Giovanonni, into a contemporary industrial architecture anchored in a natural, arid, rocky environment, perfumed by untouched native vegetation.