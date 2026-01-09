Santos Spirits Distillery / Valeria Moreno

-
Architects: Valeria Moreno
- Area: 548 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Luis Abba
-
Manufacturers: Grupo LTN, Materiales Urquiza, Solar Pampeana
-
Lead Architects: Valeria Moreno
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Tunuyán, in the heart of the Uco Valley, the Santos Espiritus distillery arises from the desire to connect the artisanal creation of spirits with the sensory experience of the Mendoza landscape. The project, conceived by architect María Valeria Moreno, translates the strong spiritual vision of its client, Renato "Tato" Giovanonni, into a contemporary industrial architecture anchored in a natural, arid, rocky environment, perfumed by untouched native vegetation.