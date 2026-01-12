House around the Tree / otro estudio

+ 16

Houses • Rafaela, Argentina Architects: otro estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ramiro Sosa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AD Aberturas , Acerma S.A , Alba S.A , Dante Culzoni Amoblamientos , Deckar Revestimientos Acrílicos , Don Pica Revestimientos , FERRUM S.A , FV S.A , Firenze Mármoles , Grupo Dema , ILVA S.A , Industrias Saladillo S.A , Johnson Acero - Hábitat Amoblamientos , LUOGO Galería , Menara Corralón S.A

Lead Architects: Pedro Frund, Cristian Perret, Mauro Williner

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Tomás Sola

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Hernán Paravano

Landscape Architecture: Agrónoma Lucía Chiappero

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: SIRC - Juan Carlos Piccione

General Construction: Cemento Base Constructora

Engineering And Consulting > Other: Pablo Culzoni – Soluciones para obras

City: Rafaela

Country: Argentina

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An unusually described program by Pablo, a rich enumeration of atmospheres and sensations in which to dwell, a terrain still to be chosen from a possible list. Thus begins the commission for this house. Pablo envisioned diverse exteriors that manifested the temporality of the seasons of the year, of their domestic landscapes; exteriors possible to be seen from the different spaces of the house. Living should be a spatial, sensory experience of discovery.