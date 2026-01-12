House around the Tree / otro estudio

-
Architects: otro estudio
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
-
-
Lead Architects: Pedro Frund, Cristian Perret, Mauro Williner
- Category: Houses
- Technical Team: Tomás Sola
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Hernán Paravano
- Landscape Architecture: Agrónoma Lucía Chiappero
- Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: SIRC - Juan Carlos Piccione
- General Construction: Cemento Base Constructora
- City: Rafaela
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. An unusually described program by Pablo, a rich enumeration of atmospheres and sensations in which to dwell, a terrain still to be chosen from a possible list. Thus begins the commission for this house. Pablo envisioned diverse exteriors that manifested the temporality of the seasons of the year, of their domestic landscapes; exteriors possible to be seen from the different spaces of the house. Living should be a spatial, sensory experience of discovery.