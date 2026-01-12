Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House around the Tree / otro estudio

House around the Tree / otro estudio

Save

House around the Tree / otro estudio - Exterior Photography, GardenHouse around the Tree / otro estudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairHouse around the Tree / otro estudio - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardHouse around the Tree / otro estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairHouse around the Tree / otro estudio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Rafaela, Argentina
  • Architects: otro estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AD Aberturas, Acerma S.A, Alba S.A , Dante Culzoni Amoblamientos, Deckar Revestimientos Acrílicos, Don Pica Revestimientos, FERRUM S.A , FV S.A, Firenze Mármoles, Grupo Dema , ILVA S.A, Industrias Saladillo S.A , Johnson Acero - Hábitat Amoblamientos , LUOGO Galería, Menara Corralón S.A
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Frund, Cristian Perret, Mauro Williner
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Tomás Sola
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Hernán Paravano
  • Landscape Architecture: Agrónoma Lucía Chiappero
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: SIRC - Juan Carlos Piccione
  • General Construction: Cemento Base Constructora
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Pablo Culzoni – Soluciones para obras
  • City: Rafaela
  • Country: Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House around the Tree / otro estudio - Image 6 of 21
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. An unusually described program by Pablo, a rich enumeration of atmospheres and sensations in which to dwell, a terrain still to be chosen from a possible list. Thus begins the commission for this house. Pablo envisioned diverse exteriors that manifested the temporality of the seasons of the year, of their domestic landscapes; exteriors possible to be seen from the different spaces of the house. Living should be a spatial, sensory experience of discovery.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
otro estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House around the Tree / otro estudio" [Casa [en] torno al árbol / otro estudio] 12 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037606/house-around-the-tree-otro-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags