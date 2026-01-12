Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates

Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates

Save

Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates - Exterior PhotographyKengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates - Image 3 of 33Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates - Interior PhotographyKengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates - Exterior PhotographyKengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Tanghua Architect & Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chao Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Crownhomes
  • Lead Architects: Tang Hua
  • Category: Cultural Center
  • Project Leader: Wang Kun
  • Conceptual Design: Zhu Chuang, Deng Linwei, Dai Qiong, Tang Mengchan, Zheng Lipeng, Yan Peiqi, Zhu Huoxing, Liu Ying, Chen Wenfeng, Zheng Xin, Zheng Chenxi, Zhao Jianyi (Intern), Lin Yu (Intern)
  • Technical Collaboration: Wang Tianhao
  • Cooperative Design: A+E Design
  • Interior Design: Coordinate Decoration Group
  • Landscape Architecture: Lingnan Eco & Culture-Tourism Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: Alex Xu & Partners Architectural Lighting Design Consultancy (HK)Co.,Limited
  • Signage Design: Shenzhen Wang Yue Fei Design
  • Curtain Wall Design: Shenzhen CBS Curtain Wall Design Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Wood Structure Consultant: Suzhou Crown Homes
  • Theater Consultant: Shenzhen Zhongyi Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • General Contractor: China Construction Science & Technology Group Co., LTD.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located west of Guangzu Park, east of Guangzu South Road, south of Jikang Road, and north of Danzi East Road in Kengzi Street, Pingshan District. The site is divided into two plots—north and south—with a distance of over 130 meters between them, covering a total area of 21,543 square meters. The northern plot includes a six-story building above ground and two basement levels, housing the Pingshan District Science and Technology Museum and a Book Mall. The southern plot features an eight-story building above ground with two basement levels designated for the Pingshan District Cultural Center. Between these two plots lies the western entrance to Guangzu Park, while underground, there is a public parking lot that also serves civil defense purposes. The total construction area is 72,436.62 square meters, including 43,176.92 square meters of floor area ratio (FAR) and 29,259.70 square meters of non-FAR area.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tanghua Architect & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina
Cite: "Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates" 12 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037601/kengzi-cultural-and-technology-centre-tanghua-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags