Kengzi Cultural and Technology Centre / Tanghua Architect & Associates

Category: Cultural Center

Project Leader: Wang Kun

Conceptual Design: Zhu Chuang, Deng Linwei, Dai Qiong, Tang Mengchan, Zheng Lipeng, Yan Peiqi, Zhu Huoxing, Liu Ying, Chen Wenfeng, Zheng Xin, Zheng Chenxi, Zhao Jianyi (Intern), Lin Yu (Intern)

Technical Collaboration: Wang Tianhao

Cooperative Design: A+E Design

Interior Design: Coordinate Decoration Group

Landscape Architecture: Lingnan Eco & Culture-Tourism Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: Alex Xu & Partners Architectural Lighting Design Consultancy (HK)Co.,Limited

Signage Design: Shenzhen Wang Yue Fei Design

Curtain Wall Design: Shenzhen CBS Curtain Wall Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

Wood Structure Consultant: Suzhou Crown Homes

Theater Consultant: Shenzhen Zhongyi Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd.

General Contractor: China Construction Science & Technology Group Co., LTD.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located west of Guangzu Park, east of Guangzu South Road, south of Jikang Road, and north of Danzi East Road in Kengzi Street, Pingshan District. The site is divided into two plots—north and south—with a distance of over 130 meters between them, covering a total area of 21,543 square meters. The northern plot includes a six-story building above ground and two basement levels, housing the Pingshan District Science and Technology Museum and a Book Mall. The southern plot features an eight-story building above ground with two basement levels designated for the Pingshan District Cultural Center. Between these two plots lies the western entrance to Guangzu Park, while underground, there is a public parking lot that also serves civil defense purposes. The total construction area is 72,436.62 square meters, including 43,176.92 square meters of floor area ratio (FAR) and 29,259.70 square meters of non-FAR area.