The Float House / Tigg + Coll Architects

Text description provided by the architects. TiggColl architects has completed The Float House, an innovative modular floating home on the Grand Union Canal in Ruislip, northwest London. The spacious and accessible family home combines contemporary design with advanced technology, pushing the boundaries of sustainable, water-based living. TiggColl was approached by the client to design a new bespoke home on the water to replace their existing canal barge, which lacked the living space and accessibility requirements for a growing family with changing health needs. Allowance for future level access was central to the brief, as was having a property which sits above the water – unlike traditional canal barges, where the internal floor level is below the water line, leading to cold and damp conditions. Crucially, the family wished to remain within a co-operative of 35 houseboats at a private residential mooring at Hampton Hall Farm, in a beautiful but confined location.