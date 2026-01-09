Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Very Small Collective / AT Architecture

The Very Small Collective / AT Architecture

Houses, Renovation
Carry-le-Rouet, France
The Very Small Collective / AT Architecture
© Agence AT

Text description provided by the architects. By wrapping an ordinary 1950s house in a lightweight timber superstructure, The Very Small Housing Collective transforms a suburban dwelling into a compact, intergenerational form of living without expanding its footprint.

AT Architecture
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

