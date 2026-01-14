An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio

+ 15

Interior Design, Residential Interiors • Breuil-Cervinia, Italy Architects: co.arch studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Francesca Iovene

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artemide , Astro Lighting , Besana Moquette , Cristina Rubinetterie , Davide Groppi , Falegnameria Tarantola , Flaminia , La Calce del Brenta , RABATTO , Unknown (Removed)

Category: Interior Design, Residential Interiors

Project Architects: Andrea Pezzoli, Giulia Urciuoli

Project Team Collaborators: Federica Leonardi, Alice Ricci, Tosca Lagona, Natália Zaťková

General Contractor: CF Ediliza

City: Breuil-Cervinia

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. co.arch's project (Andrea Pezzoli and Giulia Urciuoli) in Cervinia is set within the Giomein complex, designed by Mario Galvagni and completed in 1972 on the homonymous promontory, overlooking the Breuil basin and the profile of the Cervino. Conceived during the peak expansion of Alpine tourism—new ski runs, cableways, infrastructure, and holiday residences—Giomein interprets the mountain not as scenery but as a morphological and perceptual system against which architecture chooses to measure itself.