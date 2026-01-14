An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio

-
Architects: co.arch studio
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Francesca Iovene
-
Manufacturers: Artemide, Astro Lighting, Besana Moquette, Cristina Rubinetterie, Davide Groppi, Falegnameria Tarantola, Flaminia, La Calce del Brenta, RABATTO, Unknown (Removed)
- Category: Interior Design, Residential Interiors
- Project Architects: Andrea Pezzoli, Giulia Urciuoli
- Project Team Collaborators: Federica Leonardi, Alice Ricci, Tosca Lagona, Natália Zaťková
- General Contractor: CF Ediliza
- City: Breuil-Cervinia
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. co.arch's project (Andrea Pezzoli and Giulia Urciuoli) in Cervinia is set within the Giomein complex, designed by Mario Galvagni and completed in 1972 on the homonymous promontory, overlooking the Breuil basin and the profile of the Cervino. Conceived during the peak expansion of Alpine tourism—new ski runs, cableways, infrastructure, and holiday residences—Giomein interprets the mountain not as scenery but as a morphological and perceptual system against which architecture chooses to measure itself.