An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio

An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio - Exterior PhotographyAn Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio - Image 3 of 20An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamAn Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio - Interior Photography, WoodAn Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Residential Interiors
Breuil-Cervinia, Italy
  • Architects: co.arch studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francesca Iovene
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, Astro Lighting, Besana Moquette, Cristina Rubinetterie, Davide Groppi, Falegnameria Tarantola, Flaminia, La Calce del Brenta, RABATTO, Unknown (Removed)
  • Project Architects: Andrea Pezzoli, Giulia Urciuoli
  • Project Team Collaborators: Federica Leonardi, Alice Ricci, Tosca Lagona, Natália Zaťková
  • General Contractor: CF Ediliza
  • City: Breuil-Cervinia
  • Country: Italy
An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio - Exterior Photography
© Francesca Iovene

Text description provided by the architects. co.arch's project (Andrea Pezzoli and Giulia Urciuoli) in Cervinia is set within the Giomein complex, designed by Mario Galvagni and completed in 1972 on the homonymous promontory, overlooking the Breuil basin and the profile of the Cervino. Conceived during the peak expansion of Alpine tourism—new ski runs, cableways, infrastructure, and holiday residences—Giomein interprets the mountain not as scenery but as a morphological and perceptual system against which architecture chooses to measure itself.

co.arch studio
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsItaly

Cite: "An Interior at Giomein Cervinia / co.arch studio" 14 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037569/an-interior-at-giomein-cervinia-crch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

