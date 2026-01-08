Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Clinic O / Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Healthcare Architecture, Clinic
Inabe, Japan
Clinic O / Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates - Image 26 of 29
Courtesy of Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an extension and renovation of a 40-year-old clinic located in Mie Prefecture, Japan. The existing reinforced concrete building, constructed in 1984, houses a dental clinic on the ground floor and a residence on the second floor. At the time of its construction, concepts of universal design were not yet widely recognized. The surrounding area was more rural and tranquil than it is today, and the appearance of this pure white RC clinic must have made a strong impression on the landscape. Its elevated plinth, dignified stance, and geometric composition based on strict horizontality and verticality created a sharp contrast with the surrounding fields, reflecting an era when medical architecture was expected to possess a strong sense of symbolism and autonomy.

Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates
Cite: "Clinic O / Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates" 08 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037566/clinic-o-takayuki-kuzushima-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

