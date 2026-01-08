Clinic O / Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Takayuki Kuzushima and Associates

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an extension and renovation of a 40-year-old clinic located in Mie Prefecture, Japan. The existing reinforced concrete building, constructed in 1984, houses a dental clinic on the ground floor and a residence on the second floor. At the time of its construction, concepts of universal design were not yet widely recognized. The surrounding area was more rural and tranquil than it is today, and the appearance of this pure white RC clinic must have made a strong impression on the landscape. Its elevated plinth, dignified stance, and geometric composition based on strict horizontality and verticality created a sharp contrast with the surrounding fields, reflecting an era when medical architecture was expected to possess a strong sense of symbolism and autonomy.