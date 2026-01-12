Water Sculpture LJ / P PLUS arhitekti + m.kocbek architects

-
Architects: P PLUS arhitekti, m.kocbek architects
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ana Skobe
-
Lead Architects: Primož Boršič, Vimos M.Arch
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Space, Installations & Structures
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. In the very centre of Ljubljana, a water sculpture has been realized nine years after winning a public design competition. Conceived as both a spatial and symbolic contribution to the city's public realm, it introduces a distinct micro-ambient within the dense urban fabric – a small urban "platform" whose continuous, rounded form establishes a separate, almost intimate space amid the city's bustle.