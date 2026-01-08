Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects

Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects

Save

Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects - Image 2 of 21Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairCanvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects - Image 4 of 21Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodCanvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Interior Design
Wembley Park, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects - Image 2 of 21
© James Retief

Text description provided by the architects. TiggColl has completed the interior architecture for Canvas Arthur House in Wembley, north west London, with a welcoming and liveable scheme that is rich in texture and materiality, creating a new benchmark for next-generation student housing. Canvas Arthur House is a beacon project within Greystar's pan-European portfolio, Canvas Student. The 770-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) includes an array of high-quality amenities arranged across a standalone podium, offering a range of exemplary spaces for large social gatherings through to individual wellbeing.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tigg + Coll Architects
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects" 08 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037554/canvas-arthur-house-tigg-plus-coll-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags