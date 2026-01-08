Canvas Arthur House / Tigg + Coll Architects

-
Architects: Tigg + Coll Architects
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:James Retief
- Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design
- Design Team: TiggColl, HTA Design
- Architecture Offices: HTA Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Caldwell
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Walsh
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Atkins Realis
- Project Management: Atkins Realis
- General Contractor: McAleer Rushe (MAR)
- City: Wembley Park
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. TiggColl has completed the interior architecture for Canvas Arthur House in Wembley, north west London, with a welcoming and liveable scheme that is rich in texture and materiality, creating a new benchmark for next-generation student housing. Canvas Arthur House is a beacon project within Greystar's pan-European portfolio, Canvas Student. The 770-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) includes an array of high-quality amenities arranged across a standalone podium, offering a range of exemplary spaces for large social gatherings through to individual wellbeing.