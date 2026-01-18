CC House – Quinta dos Carvalhos / Inception Architects Studio

+ 25

Houses • Leiria, Portugal Architects: Inception Architects Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Vibia Arfai , Banema , Doorgate , Flos , Porcelanosa Grupo , Reyaners , Sanindusa , Shelter Fireplaces , Top Ciment , Valchromat , Velux , Zinco Preto Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Construction Company: Veyel Construções, Valter Gomes Construções e Ediperfil

Supervision: Inception Architects Studio

Engineering: Cividaco Engenharia e Serviços

Landscape Design: Inception Architects Studio

Thermal Engineering: Cividaco Engenharia e Serviços

Visual Identity: Cividaco Engenharia e Serviços

Interior Design: Inception Architects Studio

City: Leiria

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The CC House, also known as Quinta dos Carvalhos, is a project that stands out for its profound harmony between architecture and nature. Set on a two-hectare plot in the Leiria region, the house was designed with an unwavering respect for the surrounding environment, where the built structure does not impose itself on the landscape but rather adapts to it. The result is an organic and sensitive integration that transforms the house into a refuge where the natural and the constructed coexist in perfect harmony.