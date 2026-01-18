CC House – Quinta dos Carvalhos / Inception Architects Studio

-
Architects: Inception Architects Studio
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers: Vibia, Arfai, Banema, Doorgate, Flos, Porcelanosa Grupo, Reyaners, Sanindusa, Shelter Fireplaces, Top Ciment, Valchromat, Velux, Zinco Preto
- Category: Houses
- Construction Company: Veyel Construções, Valter Gomes Construções e Ediperfil
- Supervision: Inception Architects Studio
- Engineering: Cividaco Engenharia e Serviços
- Landscape Design: Inception Architects Studio
- Thermal Engineering: Cividaco Engenharia e Serviços
- Visual Identity: Cividaco Engenharia e Serviços
- Interior Design: Inception Architects Studio
- City: Leiria
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The CC House, also known as Quinta dos Carvalhos, is a project that stands out for its profound harmony between architecture and nature. Set on a two-hectare plot in the Leiria region, the house was designed with an unwavering respect for the surrounding environment, where the built structure does not impose itself on the landscape but rather adapts to it. The result is an organic and sensitive integration that transforms the house into a refuge where the natural and the constructed coexist in perfect harmony.