LDS Residence I / Davidov Architects

Text description provided by the architects. LDS Residence I was conceived as a generous new home for our clients to raise their young family, as well as a place to host extended family gatherings. The key challenge of the design lay in devising a plan that comfortably mediates between the public and the private spheres of family life. The resulting design seeks to present the LDS Residence as a contemporary entertainer's home in the spirit of the beloved mid-century modern homes that dot the surrounding neighbourhood of Caulfield.