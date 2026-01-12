Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates

House in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates

Save

House in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Garden, HandrailHouse in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam, ChairHouse in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam, DeckHouse in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, ChairHouse in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Nakano City, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Hiroyuki Oinuma
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Yuta Mino / MSE
  • General Contractor: Yamashita Construction
  • City: Nakano City
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Garden, Handrail
© Takuya Seki

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an architect's home and office located in a densely populated residential area of Tokyo. As there were other houses adjacent to the boundary of the site on all sides except for the north side, where the road is located, it was decided to install a large window facing the road, but the challenge was how to create a bright garden view through the north-facing window.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Nakano / HOAA / Hiroyuki Oinuma Architect & Associates" 12 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037523/house-in-nakano-hoaa-hiroyuki-oinuma-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags