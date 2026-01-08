Ivan Hill ADU Residence / Warren Techentin Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Warren Techentin Architecture

Houses

Los Angeles

United States

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the streetside of Ivan Hill terrace, a Silver Lake ADU comprises two pods which appear to float above the hillside—a large, shimmering reflective ocean blue cube clad in ribbed tiles and its counterpart, a stepped greige volume with black rectilinear window frames. Consisting of staggered floorplates, the form responds to the site as it follows the hillside with short runs of stairs to connect each level of the two-storey ADU.