Elysian Fields Apartments / Warren Techentin Architecture

Los Angeles, United States
Architects: Warren Techentin Architecture
- Area: 17755 ft²
- Year: 2020
Photographs:Eric Staudenmaier, Harrison Steinbuch
- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Dana Lydon, Harrison Steinbuch, Brent Nishimoto
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. In a city known for single-family homes nested in endless urban sprawl, multifamily living in Los Angeles is increasingly becoming the norm. One challenge facing apartment living is how to replicate the spatial goals associated with single-family living: large open spaces, pets, trees, and the ability to creatively modify your own living space.