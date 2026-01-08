Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Porcelain Source Museum / Atelier Deshaus

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museum
Huzhou, China
  • Category: Museum
  • Principal: Liu Yichun
  • Design Team: Chan Hiongai, Wang Zhuohao, Zhang Xiaoqi, Ji Hongliang
  • Corporate Design: Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd. of Southeast University, Panlu Yangshen Enterprise Consultant (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
  • City: Huzhou
  • Country: China
© Schran Images

Text description provided by the architects. The Porcelain Source Museum is located on the former site of Longsheng Village in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province. To the north of the site are the remains of primitive porcelain kilns dating from the Shang through the Warring States periods, while a small river runs along the southern edge, spanned by the Wukang Shishe Bridge, originally constructed during the Yuan dynasty. Within the site, portions of the original village dwellings have been preserved, reconstructed, or adapted and incorporated into the museum's exhibition spaces, serving as thematic galleries or support facilities, thereby allowing elements of the site's historical fabric to be sustained. The main body of the museum is composed of two parts. One part extends longitudinally along the riverbank, adopting a rectilinear plan while presenting an overall architectural form of an organic character.

Atelier Deshaus
Cite: "Porcelain Source Museum / Atelier Deshaus" 08 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037508/porcelain-source-museum-atelier-deshaus> ISSN 0719-8884

© Schran Images

瓷之源博物馆 / 大舍建筑设计事务所

Top #Tags