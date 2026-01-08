Villa Lago / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

+ 20

Project Architects: Fran Silvestre, Carlos Lucas, Neus Roso

Architects And Collaborating Architects: María Masià, Estefania Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián, Javi Herrero, Facundo Castro, Anna Alfanjarín, Laura Bueno, Susana León, David Cirocchi, Nuria Doménech, Andrea Raga, Olga Martín, Víctor González, Pepe Llop, Alberto Bianchi, Laura Palacio, Carlos Perez, Jovita Cortijo, Claudia Escorcia, Diana Murcia, Daniel Fenollosa, Andrés Marín, Álvaro Navarro, Diana Chilingaryan, Maria Barberá, Roberto Marañón

Technical Architects: Jorge Carrión Ponce, José Miguel Cota San Andrés

Interior Design: Alfaro Hofmann

Structural Engineer: Estructuras Singulares

Developer: 37 THREESEVEN

Interior Designers Collaborators: Toni Cremades, Andrea Blasco, Olga Fernández

Director Of Finance And Administration: Ana de Pablo

Director Of Marketing And Pr: Sara Atienza

Finance Department: Valeria Fernandini

Marketing And Pr Department: Andrea Álvarez

Business Developer Ccg And Mexico: José María Ibañez

Business Developer: Néstor Bolinches

City: Alcobendas

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. A proposal is made for an architecture that intertwines with the garden, maximizing the perimeter of contact with the landscape and blurring the boundaries between the built environment and nature. In this location in Madrid, that relationship with the surroundings takes on a unique value. To achieve this, a compact volume is deliberately abandoned in favor of an ascending layout that evokes certain works by Alfaro. The project aims to resolve a dichotomy: to be both geometric and organic. Although its structure is precise, the inhabitant perceives it as something natural, almost as if it has randomly settled into the place.