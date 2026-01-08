Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Alcobendas, Spain
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Architects: Fran Silvestre, Carlos Lucas, Neus Roso
  • Architects And Collaborating Architects: María Masià, Estefania Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián, Javi Herrero, Facundo Castro, Anna Alfanjarín, Laura Bueno, Susana León, David Cirocchi, Nuria Doménech, Andrea Raga, Olga Martín, Víctor González, Pepe Llop, Alberto Bianchi, Laura Palacio, Carlos Perez, Jovita Cortijo, Claudia Escorcia, Diana Murcia, Daniel Fenollosa, Andrés Marín, Álvaro Navarro, Diana Chilingaryan, Maria Barberá, Roberto Marañón
  • Technical Architects: Jorge Carrión Ponce, José Miguel Cota San Andrés
  • Interior Design: Alfaro Hofmann
  • Structural Engineer: Estructuras Singulares
  • Developer: 37 THREESEVEN
  • Interior Designers Collaborators: Toni Cremades, Andrea Blasco, Olga Fernández
  • Director Of Finance And Administration: Ana de Pablo
  • Director Of Marketing And Pr: Sara Atienza
  • Finance Department: Valeria Fernandini
  • Marketing And Pr Department: Andrea Álvarez
  • Business Developer Ccg And Mexico: José María Ibañez
  • Business Developer: Néstor Bolinches
  • City: Alcobendas
  • Country: Spain
Villa Lago / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. A proposal is made for an architecture that intertwines with the garden, maximizing the perimeter of contact with the landscape and blurring the boundaries between the built environment and nature. In this location in Madrid, that relationship with the surroundings takes on a unique value. To achieve this, a compact volume is deliberately abandoned in favor of an ascending layout that evokes certain works by Alfaro. The project aims to resolve a dichotomy: to be both geometric and organic. Although its structure is precise, the inhabitant perceives it as something natural, almost as if it has randomly settled into the place.

