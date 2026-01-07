Espartal Pavilion / GA estudio + Florencia Galecio + Juan Gubbins + ELE Arkitektura

•
Alicante (Alacant), Spain
-
Architects: ELE Arkitektura, Florencia Galecio, GA estudio, Juan Gubbins
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simone Marcolin
- Category: Temporary Installations
- City: Alicante (Alacant)
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Espartal consists of a suspended structure made of esparto that filters light and casts a dense shadow, capable of generating thermal comfort and modifying the microclimate of the square. In this way, it transforms a transit space into a place for staying and gathering, offering citizens a renewed experience in the heart of the urban center.