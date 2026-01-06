Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. The Poet's House / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Cultural Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Tehran, Iran
  • Design Team: Alireza Taghaboni, Elnaz Kharaghani, Hoodad Zoroufchiyan, Meysam Ebrahimi Moaghaddam, Roza Bemani, Ali Ghods, Farzad Farasat, Hadi Irani, Gelare Geranseresht, Negar Mansouri, Mohammad Motamedi, Elahe Babaei, Homa Asadi, Asal Karami, Shadi Bitaraf, Marziyeh Norouzi, Mohammad Amin Abedin, Soroush Attarzadeh, Ehsan Ahani, Saba Salehi, Mohammad Mardi, Ali Jahani
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bastan Pol
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The Poet's House by Next Office is the restoration and adaptive reuse of the former home of Iranian poet and dissident Ahmad Shamlou into a cultural center in downtown Tehran. While preserving the original brick façade and structural shell, the project introduces a spatial intervention along a second-floor wall bearing a handwritten poem by Shamlou. This element was extended into a conceptual and semi-structural backbone—transformed into a three-dimensional promenade that opens the house toward the city. Through this approach, the formerly private courtyard becomes a public open space that invites visitors into the life, thoughts, and legacy of the poet.

NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIran
Cite: "The Poet's House / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni" 06 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037494/the-poets-house-next-office-alireza-taghaboni> ISSN 0719-8884

