Butterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee

•
Bruxelles, Belgium
-
Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
- Area: 227 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Filip Dujardin
-
Manufacturers: DuPont, Cedral, RMC, Resitrix, SVK, Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
-
Lead Architects: Tom Vanhee
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Atelier Tom Vanhee
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Lime
- General Contractor: Moldo Construct, Kurt Van Deynse Interior
- City: Bruxelles
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the renovation and extension of a townhouse with a basement, two above-ground floors, and an attic. The existing enclosed rear extensions were structurally unsound and obstructed the relationship with the outdoor space, resulting in limited daylight on the rear of the ground floor. The client wished to improve daylight penetration and strengthen the connection with the garden.