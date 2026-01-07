Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Butterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Butterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Butterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BalconyButterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Chair, TableButterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairButterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, ConcreteButterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
Bruxelles, Belgium
  • Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  227
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Dujardin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DuPont, Cedral, RMC, Resitrix, SVK, Unknown (Removed), Unknown (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: Tom Vanhee
Butterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Balcony
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the renovation and extension of a townhouse with a basement, two above-ground floors, and an attic. The existing enclosed rear extensions were structurally unsound and obstructed the relationship with the outdoor space, resulting in limited daylight on the rear of the ground floor. The client wished to improve daylight penetration and strengthen the connection with the garden.

About this office
Atelier Tom Vanhee
Office

Cite: "Butterfly Townhouse / Atelier Tom Vanhee" 07 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037493/butterfly-townhouse-atelier-tom-vanhee> ISSN 0719-8884

