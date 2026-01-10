Brussels Dual Residence / Atelier Tom Vanhee

•
Bruxelles, Belgium
-
Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
- Area: 347 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Filip Dujardin
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Tom Vanhee
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Lime Engineers
- City: Bruxelles
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The Brussels townhouse consists of three stories with an attic, a basement level, and a rear extension with an intermediate level. The ground floor connects directly to a walled garden. Characteristic elements such as interior joinery, ceiling mouldings, and original wooden plank floors are preserved as much as possible and remain defining features of the building.