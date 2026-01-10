Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Brussels Dual Residence / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Brussels Dual Residence / Atelier Tom Vanhee

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
Bruxelles, Belgium
  • Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  347
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Filip Dujardin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto, Schluter, AGC, Derbigum, Gyproc, Resitrix, Sapa Building System International NV, Skylux, URSA, Umicore, Victorian Emporium
Brussels Dual Residence / Atelier Tom Vanhee - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete, Balcony
© Filip Dujardin

Text description provided by the architects. The Brussels townhouse consists of three stories with an attic, a basement level, and a rear extension with an intermediate level. The ground floor connects directly to a walled garden. Characteristic elements such as interior joinery, ceiling mouldings, and original wooden plank floors are preserved as much as possible and remain defining features of the building.

About this office
Atelier Tom Vanhee
Office

