Meandering Furniture Villa Renovation / Atelier Tom Vanhee

Bruxelles, Belgium
Architects: Atelier Tom Vanhee
- Area: 383 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Filip Dujardin
Manufacturers: Duravit, Forbo Flooring Systems, Schluter, Delta Light, Franke, Ideal Standard, MDB metal, Novy, Siemens, Smeg, TopCer, Zangra
Lead Architects: Tom Vanhee
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Atelier Tom Vanhee
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: De Clercq (ir Pieter -Jan De Clercq)
- General Contractor: H.E.M.
- City: Bruxelles
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the house in Brussels represents a thoughtful transformation of a traditional detached home into a vibrant and functional living space. Initially characterized by its small, dark rooms and disconnected layout, the house has an open, interconnected design that maximizes natural light and enhances everyday living.