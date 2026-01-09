Karachi Steel Industries / DB Studios + Modative Design Studio

•
Islamabad, Pakistan
-
Architects: DB Studios, Modative Design Studio
- Area: 55000 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Visual Narratives
-
Manufacturers: Chawla Aluminium, Space Frame
-
Lead Architects: Mohammad Saifullah Siddiqui, Mohtasim Rehman, Zaigham Khurshid
-
-
Landscape Architect: Israr & Associates Landscape Architecture Practice, Mian Israr Ahmed
-
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Renovation
- Design Team: Zainab Farooq
- Draftsman: ShanZaib
- Frames: Jazari Steel
- City: Islamabad
- Country: Pakistan
Text description provided by the architects. The Karachi Steel project reimagines a conventional industrial warehouse into a bold statement of brand identity. By using observation as the design approach, the real revealing challenge was not just to refurbish the structure but to redefine how the steel industry is perceived within its industrial setting, which presented a dense environment of noise, soot, and dust.