Karachi Steel Industries / DB Studios + Modative Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Karachi Steel project reimagines a conventional industrial warehouse into a bold statement of brand identity. By using observation as the design approach, the real revealing challenge was not just to refurbish the structure but to redefine how the steel industry is perceived within its industrial setting, which presented a dense environment of noise, soot, and dust.

About this office
DB Studios
Office
Modative Design Studio
Office

Cite: "Karachi Steel Industries / DB Studios + Modative Design Studio" 09 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037490/karachi-steel-industries-db-studios-plus-modative-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

