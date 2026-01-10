sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects

•
Shenzhen, China
-
Interior Designers: say architects
- Area: 247 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Wen Studio
-
Manufacturers: Kvadrat
-
Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Zhou Yao(Project Manager), Jiao Xinyue
- Engineering: Zhejiang Nuoyin Furniture Co., Ltd.,
- Lighting: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. sage presents its new store at MixC Shenzhen. The anticipated space has embodied 'Soft Strength' from one of the brand's core ethos. say extracts the Shenzhen's identity of 'Raised by the Sea', referencing the industrial structures of shipyards to construct an 'Urban Dockyard'where softness and resilience coexist.