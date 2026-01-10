Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects

sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects

Save

sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects - Image 19 of 21sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Glasssage MixC Shenzhen / say architects - Image 11 of 21sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects - Image 14 of 21sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Retail Interiors
Shenzhen, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  247
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kvadrat
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
  • Design Team: Zhou Yao(Project Manager), Jiao Xinyue
  • Engineering: Zhejiang Nuoyin Furniture Co., Ltd.,
  • Lighting: Hangzhou Light Track Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects - Image 19 of 21
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. sage presents its new store at MixC Shenzhen. The anticipated space has embodied 'Soft Strength' from one of the brand's core ethos. say extracts the Shenzhen's identity of 'Raised by the Sea', referencing the industrial structures of shipyards to construct an 'Urban Dockyard'where softness and resilience coexist.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
say architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "sage MixC Shenzhen / say architects" 10 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037482/sage-mixc-shenzhen-say-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags