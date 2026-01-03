Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet landscape of Prapashticë, Kasollet e Zanave—literally "Fairy Huts"—nestles where people, animals, and nature share the land, and simple architectural gestures gently build upon existing farm structures. The design approach developed by Maden Group is rooted in the concept of environmental interconnection; architecture acts as a mediator between people, nature, and tradition. Rather than replacing what existed, the project builds upon it, using natural materials and spatial strategies that emphasize continuity and authenticity.