Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Kosovo
  5. Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group

Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group

Save

Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group - Image 2 of 25Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group - Exterior PhotographyKasollet e Zanave / Maden Group - Interior Photography, WoodKasollet e Zanave / Maden Group - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairKasollet e Zanave / Maden Group - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Sustainability
Prapashticë, Kosovo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group - Image 2 of 25
© Leonit Ibrahimi, Moviola Studio.

Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet landscape of Prapashticë, Kasollet e Zanave—literally "Fairy Huts"—nestles where people, animals, and nature share the land, and simple architectural gestures gently build upon existing farm structures. The design approach developed by Maden Group is rooted in the concept of environmental interconnection; architecture acts as a mediator between people, nature, and tradition. Rather than replacing what existed, the project builds upon it, using natural materials and spatial strategies that emphasize continuity and authenticity.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maden Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSustainabilityKosovo
Cite: "Kasollet e Zanave / Maden Group" 03 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037470/kasollet-e-zanave-maden-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags