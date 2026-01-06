Teshima Factory / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

-
Architects: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
- Area: 365 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa (OFP)
Planting Design: Niwaco Design, Keisuke Sagara
- Category: Restaurant, Factory
- Project Team: Junnosuke Kamijima, Fuka Nakahara
- Sign Design: 6D-K co., Ltd., Shogo Kishino, Norika Kato
- Design Collaboration: Shizuka Iijima / Iijima Design
- Project Direction: Takitaro Ishizawa / Mori Building Co., Ltd.
- Chair Production: Sander Wassink
- Brewery Planning & Operations Support: Ryo Suzuki / Spent Grain Inc.
- Kitchen Supervision: Chef Ryo Hirose
- Marine Debris Supply: Hirado Umi Terrace NPO
- Furniture Construction: Garbo inc.
- Equipment Design: LUCKLAND Co., Ltd.
- Kitchen Planning: Fujimak Co., Ltd
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Teshima Factory is a project that revitalised a former ironworks located in front of Ieura Port in Teshima Island as a cafeteria and food factory.