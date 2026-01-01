Le Labo Daikanyama / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation of the Le Labo Daikanyama store marks our second project with the brand, following the Kyoto Machiya. Le Labo's Daikanyama boutique - its first location outside the U.S.- was renovated for the first time in 18 years, guided by the brand's desire to bring the craft of fresh fragrance blending to the forefront within the spatial design, and ensuring the boutique integrates seamlessly into the Tokyo streetscape.