Summer House in Klegod / Spant Studio

Residential Architecture

Peter Larsen

Ringkøbing

Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a quiet, long-lasting refuge in the dunes, the Klegod Summer House is designed to make wind, light, and seasonal change part of everyday life. The house is located in the exposed coastal landscape of West Jutland near the North Sea, where strong winds and shifting weather are defining conditions. Commissioned by private clients as a retreat for a couple, while also serving as a place to gather their children and grandchildren, the brief called for a contemporary summer house with a calm atmosphere, durable materials, and a layout that could support both family gatherings and smaller stays throughout the year. A key constraint was to build with restraint: to preserve the existing vegetation and allow the building to settle into the landscape rather than reshape it.