World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Denmark
  Summer House in Klegod / Spant Studio

Summer House in Klegod / Spant Studio

Summer House in Klegod / Spant Studio

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Ringkøbing, Denmark
  Architects: Spant Studio
  Area: 102
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Helene Høyer Mikkelsen
  Lead Architects: Troels Thorbjørnson, Kasper Baarup Holmboe
Summer House in Klegod / Spant Studio - Exterior Photography
© Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived as a quiet, long-lasting refuge in the dunes, the Klegod Summer House is designed to make wind, light, and seasonal change part of everyday life. The house is located in the exposed coastal landscape of West Jutland near the North Sea, where strong winds and shifting weather are defining conditions. Commissioned by private clients as a retreat for a couple, while also serving as a place to gather their children and grandchildren, the brief called for a contemporary summer house with a calm atmosphere, durable materials, and a layout that could support both family gatherings and smaller stays throughout the year. A key constraint was to build with restraint: to preserve the existing vegetation and allow the building to settle into the landscape rather than reshape it.

Spant Studio
Wood

Residential Architecture Denmark

Wood Residential Architecture Denmark
"Summer House in Klegod / Spant Studio" 01 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

