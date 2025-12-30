Tneib House / Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture

-
Architects: Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Muhammad Almasri
-
Lead Architect: Abdel Qader Tarabieh
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Amman
- Country: Jordan
Text description provided by the architects. The House emerges as a quiet, introverted sanctuary, turning inward from the street and shielding its interior world from public view. From outside, it presents as a sequence of low stone walls, solid and continuous, almost monolithic beneath a concrete slab. These walls do not merely enclose; they define a threshold where the rhythms of the home unfold in measured silence. The design draws from local, historical, and Islamic architecture, where inward-facing courtyards and enclosed spaces invite reflection and stillness.