Tneib House / Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The House emerges as a quiet, introverted sanctuary, turning inward from the street and shielding its interior world from public view. From outside, it presents as a sequence of low stone walls, solid and continuous, almost monolithic beneath a concrete slab. These walls do not merely enclose; they define a threshold where the rhythms of the home unfold in measured silence. The design draws from local, historical, and Islamic architecture, where inward-facing courtyards and enclosed spaces invite reflection and stillness.