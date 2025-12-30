Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Tneib House / Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture

Tneib House / Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Amman, Jordan
Tneib House / Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture - Image 2 of 31
© Muhammad Almasri

Text description provided by the architects. The House emerges as a quiet, introverted sanctuary, turning inward from the street and shielding its interior world from public view. From outside, it presents as a sequence of low stone walls, solid and continuous, almost monolithic beneath a concrete slab. These walls do not merely enclose; they define a threshold where the rhythms of the home unfold in measured silence. The design draws from local, historical, and Islamic architecture, where inward-facing courtyards and enclosed spaces invite reflection and stillness.

Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJordan

"Tneib House / Abdel Qader Tarabieh Architecture" 30 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

