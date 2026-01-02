Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Taiwan
  5. 147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates

147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates

Save

147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates - Image 2 of 27147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates - Image 3 of 27147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 27147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Taichung , Taiwan
  • Lead Team: Ray Chen, Powen Hsiao
  • Design Team: CT Wu, Wei Chen Weng, Zoe Chen
  • Landscape Architecture: Izumi Stone Works
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Concept Lighting Design
  • City: Taichung
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Shawn Liu Studio

Text description provided by the architects. 147 Work Station was conceived as a multi-purpose architectural space that redefines how a showroom can operate within an urban context. Originally commissioned as a display venue for the client's residential developments, the project evolved into a flexible platform accommodating exhibitions, pop-up retail, events, and public gatherings. The key inspiration emerged from an unexpected constraint: the client's request to rotate the main entrance by 37.5 degrees to align with Feng Shui principles. Rather than treating this requirement as a limitation, the design embraced it and transformed this orientation into a spatial experience that unfolds through movement, light, and landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureTaiwan
Cite: "147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates" 02 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037420/147-work-station-rcpa-plus-pw-hsiao-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags