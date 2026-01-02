147 Work Station / RCPA+ PW Hsiao Architects & Associates

+ 22

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Lead Team: Ray Chen, Powen Hsiao

Design Team: CT Wu, Wei Chen Weng, Zoe Chen

Landscape Architecture: Izumi Stone Works

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Concept Lighting Design

City: Taichung

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. 147 Work Station was conceived as a multi-purpose architectural space that redefines how a showroom can operate within an urban context. Originally commissioned as a display venue for the client's residential developments, the project evolved into a flexible platform accommodating exhibitions, pop-up retail, events, and public gatherings. The key inspiration emerged from an unexpected constraint: the client's request to rotate the main entrance by 37.5 degrees to align with Feng Shui principles. Rather than treating this requirement as a limitation, the design embraced it and transformed this orientation into a spatial experience that unfolds through movement, light, and landscape.