Red Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

•
Wuhan, China
-
Architects: Advanced Architecture Lab, Wiki World
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist
-
Manufacturers: Rothoblaas, ELLAI
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design Team: Mu Wei, Feng Zhaoxian, Wu Baorong, He Wen, Xu Xiaodong, Liao Xiaotian, Wang Yuanying, Chen Liang
- City: Wuhan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Red Cabin is an experimental project of "Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp", located within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. Client is a lady also a dancer, she hopes Wiki World can customise a holiday cabin in forest. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.