Red Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

Text description provided by the architects. Red Cabin is an experimental project of "Merryda Wiki World • Secret Camp", located within a metasequoia forest inhabited by migratory birds, where over a dozen treehouses are discreetly nestled. Client is a lady also a dancer, she hopes Wiki World can customise a holiday cabin in forest. This project is also part of the "Wiki Building School" co-building with nature initiative, representing another attempt by our team to explore the diversity of living spaces.