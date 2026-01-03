Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Gelato Messina Cronulla / Sans-Arc Studio

Gelato Messina Cronulla / Sans-Arc Studio

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Cronulla, Australia
  Architects: Sans-Arc Studio
  Area: 120
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Jack Fenby
Gelato Messina Cronulla / Sans-Arc Studio
© Jack Fenby

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by sci-fi set design, Gelato Messina Cronulla draws from romantic visions of the future. A grid of oversized, underlit circular lights hovers over a space that is many things at once: gritty, reflective, warm, and bold. Our fourth project with Gelato Messina, the brief was to evolve both the brand and the space—something unique and distinct from their other stores, something experimental and futuristic.

Sans-Arc Studio
Built Projects Interior Design Retail Interiors Australia
"Gelato Messina Cronulla / Sans-Arc Studio" 03 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

