Gelato Messina Cronulla / Sans-Arc Studio

•
Cronulla, Australia
-
Architects: Sans-Arc Studio
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jack Fenby
- Category: Retail Interiors
- City: Cronulla
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by sci-fi set design, Gelato Messina Cronulla draws from romantic visions of the future. A grid of oversized, underlit circular lights hovers over a space that is many things at once: gritty, reflective, warm, and bold. Our fourth project with Gelato Messina, the brief was to evolve both the brand and the space—something unique and distinct from their other stores, something experimental and futuristic.