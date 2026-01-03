Gelato Messina Cronulla / Sans-Arc Studio

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by sci-fi set design, Gelato Messina Cronulla draws from romantic visions of the future. A grid of oversized, underlit circular lights hovers over a space that is many things at once: gritty, reflective, warm, and bold. Our fourth project with Gelato Messina, the brief was to evolve both the brand and the space—something unique and distinct from their other stores, something experimental and futuristic.