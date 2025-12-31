Vala Apartment / Dasein Office

•
Qom, Iran
Architects: Dasein Office
- Area: 2511 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Amirhossein Pashaei
Lead Architects: Ali khosh mehri
- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Ali Khosh mehri
- Design Team: Malihe Jafari monfared, Mahdi Yavari jam
- Technical Team: Reza Yaghoubi
- General Contractor: Ahmad Rezaei
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mahdi Arezoumandi, Mahdi Alirezaei
- Project Management: Akbar Rahimi, Habib Keshavarz
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Damasa energy
- City: Qom
- Country: Iran
"Vala" is a response to a fundamental question: How can we create a place for collective living and conscious presence within today's dense and vertical urban fabric? The project, centered on the construction of 50 residential units within a single volume, brings human density into an integrated structure where social interactions and a sense of belonging to the neighborhood can emerge.