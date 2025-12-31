Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Vala Apartment / Dasein Office

Vala Apartment / Dasein Office

Save

Vala Apartment / Dasein Office - Exterior PhotographyVala Apartment / Dasein Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, BalconyVala Apartment / Dasein Office - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyVala Apartment / Dasein Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, ConcreteVala Apartment / Dasein Office - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Qom, Iran
  • Architects: Dasein Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2511
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Amirhossein Pashaei
  • Lead Architects: Ali khosh mehri
  • Category: Apartments
  • Lead Team: Ali Khosh mehri
  • Design Team: Malihe Jafari monfared, Mahdi Yavari jam
  • Technical Team: Reza Yaghoubi
  • General Contractor: Ahmad Rezaei
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mahdi Arezoumandi, Mahdi Alirezaei
  • Project Management: Akbar Rahimi, Habib Keshavarz
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Damasa energy
  • City: Qom
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vala Apartment / Dasein Office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Concrete
© Amirhossein Pashaei

"Vala" is a response to a fundamental question: How can we create a place for collective living and conscious presence within today's dense and vertical urban fabric? The project, centered on the construction of 50 residential units within a single volume, brings human density into an integrated structure where social interactions and a sense of belonging to the neighborhood can emerge.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dasein Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Vala Apartment / Dasein Office" 31 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037362/vala-apartment-dasein-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags