Vala Apartment / Dasein Office

Category: Apartments

Lead Team: Ali Khosh mehri

Design Team: Malihe Jafari monfared, Mahdi Yavari jam

Technical Team: Reza Yaghoubi

General Contractor: Ahmad Rezaei

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mahdi Arezoumandi, Mahdi Alirezaei

Project Management: Akbar Rahimi, Habib Keshavarz

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Damasa energy

City: Qom

Country: Iran

"Vala" is a response to a fundamental question: How can we create a place for collective living and conscious presence within today's dense and vertical urban fabric? The project, centered on the construction of 50 residential units within a single volume, brings human density into an integrated structure where social interactions and a sense of belonging to the neighborhood can emerge.