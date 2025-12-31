West Gate Tunnel / Wood Marsh Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Marsh Architecture

Category: Infrastructure

Urban Design And Architecture: Wood Marsh

Landscape: Tract Consulting

Builder: John Holland Group

Client: West Gate Tunnel and Transurban

City: Melbourne

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. As one of Melbourne's largest infrastructure projects, the West Gate Tunnel is an underground roadway designed to relieve congestion on the West Gate Bridge and establish a direct connection to the city's western industrial, port precinct. Crossing four waterways, the project's design narrative draws on a 60,000-year-old story of Indigenous communities fishing and harvesting eels among weaving reeds. There's also a reference to colonial settlement around the docks and the ropes used to lift things off ships.