  West Gate Tunnel / Wood Marsh Architecture

West Gate Tunnel / Wood Marsh Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Infrastructure
Melbourne, Australia
  • Category: Infrastructure
  • Urban Design And Architecture: Wood Marsh
  • Landscape: Tract Consulting
  • Builder: John Holland Group
  • Client: West Gate Tunnel and Transurban
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
West Gate Tunnel / Wood Marsh Architecture - Image 3 of 28
Courtesy of Wood Marsh Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. As one of Melbourne's largest infrastructure projects, the West Gate Tunnel is an underground roadway designed to relieve congestion on the West Gate Bridge and establish a direct connection to the city's western industrial, port precinct. Crossing four waterways, the project's design narrative draws on a 60,000-year-old story of Indigenous communities fishing and harvesting eels among weaving reeds. There's also a reference to colonial settlement around the docks and the ropes used to lift things off ships.

Wood Marsh Architecture
Infrastructure Australia
Cite: "West Gate Tunnel / Wood Marsh Architecture" 31 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037360/west-gate-tunnel-wood-marsh-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

