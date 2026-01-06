Casa Ohana / Vertebral

+ 22

Houses • Puerto Escondido, Mexico Architects: Vertebral

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 810 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Belio

Lead Architects: Elías Kalach, Teddy Nanes

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ohana is a secluded jungle residence in Puerto Escondido that balances openness and refuge through a series of independent volumes shaped by the surrounding landscape.