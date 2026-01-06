Casa Ohana / Vertebral

-
Architects: Vertebral
- Area: 810 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Cesar Belio
-
Lead Architects: Elías Kalach, Teddy Nanes
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Alberto Bou, Elsa Mendoza
- Technical Team: Efraín Salinas
- Landscape Architecture: María Kalach
- City: Puerto Escondido
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ohana is a secluded jungle residence in Puerto Escondido that balances openness and refuge through a series of independent volumes shaped by the surrounding landscape.