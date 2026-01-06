Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Ohana / Vertebral

Casa Ohana / Vertebral

Save

Casa Ohana / Vertebral - Exterior PhotographyCasa Ohana / Vertebral - Image 3 of 27Casa Ohana / Vertebral - Exterior Photography, ColumnCasa Ohana / Vertebral - Image 4 of 27Casa Ohana / Vertebral - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: Vertebral
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  810
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Elías Kalach, Teddy Nanes
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Ohana / Vertebral - Image 4 of 27
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ohana is a secluded jungle residence in Puerto Escondido that balances openness and refuge through a series of independent volumes shaped by the surrounding landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vertebral
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Ohana / Vertebral" 06 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037355/casa-ohana-vertebral> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags