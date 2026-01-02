Down in the Clouds / Practice on Earth + Increments Studio

+ 21

Category: Installation

Design Team: Wu Haotian, Wang (Cloe) Yun, Lü Yancheng (Practice on Earth), Hu Liang, Naomi Ng (Increments Studio)

Local Construction Team: Huang Lunyü, Wang Haihua, Master Song, and others

Client: Dun’ao Village Collective Economic Cooperative

Operator: Ningbo Xiangwang Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd.

Inflatable Manufacturer: Shanghai Congxi Equipment

Container Fabrication: Ye Zhongdong’s Team

City: Ningbo

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Dun'ao Village in Xiangshan, Ningbo, sits inland among low hills and rice fields. The project began with a desire to reflect the calm, poetic atmosphere of this secluded landscape. Instead of rigid architectural frameworks, we initiated the design with sketches and poems, aiming for lightness, openness, and play. We revitalized three abandoned utility structures using a combination of steel containers and inflatable forms. These prefabricated systems enabled rapid installation and allowed us to craft flexible, playful spatial experiences across three sites: