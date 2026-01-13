House C / XStudio

+ 16

Renovation, Apartment Interiors • Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain Architects: XStudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 32 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: David Rodríguez

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: & Tradition , Flos , Icónico , Zanotta

Lead Architects: Leticia Romero, Ancor Suárez

Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors

Design Team: Paula Díaz

City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House C transforms a minimal 32 m² apartment into a continuous, luminous interior landscape deeply connected to the sea. What was once a fragmented and irregular dwelling is reinterpreted as a single, legible space, freed from unnecessary partitions in order to allow a clear and uninterrupted reading of the whole. Only the bathroom remains enclosed, conceived as an autonomous cabin that preserves intimacy while reinforcing the perception of the apartment as a single room.