Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. House C / XStudio

House C / XStudio

Save

House C / XStudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodHouse C / XStudio - Interior PhotographyHouse C / XStudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopHouse C / XStudio - Image 6 of 21House C / XStudio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
  • Architects: XStudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Rodríguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  & Tradition, Flos, Icónico, Zanotta
  • Lead Architects: Leticia Romero, Ancor Suárez
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House C / XStudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© David Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. House C transforms a minimal 32 m² apartment into a continuous, luminous interior landscape deeply connected to the sea. What was once a fragmented and irregular dwelling is reinterpreted as a single, legible space, freed from unnecessary partitions in order to allow a clear and uninterrupted reading of the whole. Only the bathroom remains enclosed, conceived as an autonomous cabin that preserves intimacy while reinforcing the perception of the apartment as a single room.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
XStudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "House C / XStudio" 13 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037335/house-c-xstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags