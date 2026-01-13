House C / XStudio

•
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
-
Architects: XStudio
- Area: 32 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:David Rodríguez
-
Manufacturers: & Tradition, Flos, Icónico, Zanotta
-
Lead Architects: Leticia Romero, Ancor Suárez
- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Design Team: Paula Díaz
- City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. House C transforms a minimal 32 m² apartment into a continuous, luminous interior landscape deeply connected to the sea. What was once a fragmented and irregular dwelling is reinterpreted as a single, legible space, freed from unnecessary partitions in order to allow a clear and uninterrupted reading of the whole. Only the bathroom remains enclosed, conceived as an autonomous cabin that preserves intimacy while reinforcing the perception of the apartment as a single room.