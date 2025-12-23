Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
X House / Cote Architects

X House / Cote Architects - Image 2 of 56X House / Cote Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairX House / Cote Architects - Image 4 of 56X House / Cote Architects - Image 5 of 56

Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: Cote Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:HungHoa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Eurotile, INAX, Kenwin
  • Lead Architects: Hoang Viet Hung
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Nguyen Ba Vuong, Vo Thanh Thuy, Le Van Hoang Hai, Vo Doan Hung
  • Structure Engineers: Nguyen Minh Hoang
  • Contractors: Cote Arch
  • Execution Of Wood Interior: Cote Arch
  • Lighting Designers: Dien Quang Hue
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants: Cote Arch
  • City: Hue
  • Country: Vietnam
Save this picture!
X House / Cote Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Balcony, Concrete, Handrail
© HungHoa

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern area of Vy Da Ward, Hue City, X House sits within a dense urban fabric surrounded by hotels, restaurants, event venues, and sports facilities. In contrast to its vibrant surroundings, the project was conceived as a calm and balanced living environment for a young family of four—prioritizing spatial stillness, minimalism, cost efficiency, and long-term sustainability. X House is envisioned as an architectural retreat, offering a moment of pause from the urban rhythm through light, space, and material restraint.

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

Cite: "X House / Cote Architects" 23 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037320/x-house-cote-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

