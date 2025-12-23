X House / Cote Architects

+ 51

Houses • Hue, Vietnam Architects: Cote Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: HungHoa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Eurotile , INAX , Kenwin

Lead Architects: Hoang Viet Hung

Category: Houses

Design Team: Nguyen Ba Vuong, Vo Thanh Thuy, Le Van Hoang Hai, Vo Doan Hung

Structure Engineers: Nguyen Minh Hoang

Contractors: Cote Arch

Execution Of Wood Interior: Cote Arch

Lighting Designers: Dien Quang Hue

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Cote Arch

City: Hue

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern area of Vy Da Ward, Hue City, X House sits within a dense urban fabric surrounded by hotels, restaurants, event venues, and sports facilities. In contrast to its vibrant surroundings, the project was conceived as a calm and balanced living environment for a young family of four—prioritizing spatial stillness, minimalism, cost efficiency, and long-term sustainability. X House is envisioned as an architectural retreat, offering a moment of pause from the urban rhythm through light, space, and material restraint.