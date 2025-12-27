AXIS Office / moss.

•
Hamamatsu, Japan
-
Architects: moss.
- Area: 318 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Koji Fujii / TOREAL
-
Lead Architects: Takeshi Shima
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices Interiors
- City: Hamamatsu
- Country: Japan
"A Space Where Precision and Trust Reside" An office for a company engaged in concrete investigation, surveying, and civil engineering design. The essence of work that demands precision and reliability is translated into space through three key concepts: Precision, Reliability, and Groundedness.