Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. AXIS Office / moss.

AXIS Office / moss.

Save

AXIS Office / moss. - Interior Photography, WoodAXIS Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodAXIS Office / moss. - Interior Photography, KitchenAXIS Office / moss. - Interior Photography, ConcreteAXIS Office / moss. - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Hamamatsu, Japan
  • Architects: moss.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  318
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Koji Fujii / TOREAL
  • Lead Architects: Takeshi Shima
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AXIS Office / moss. - Interior Photography, Wood
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

"A Space Where Precision and Trust Reside" An office for a company engaged in concrete investigation, surveying, and civil engineering design. The essence of work that demands precision and reliability is translated into space through three key concepts: Precision, Reliability, and Groundedness.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
moss.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "AXIS Office / moss." 27 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037319/axis-office-moss> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags