  World Super Market / KiKi ARCHi

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: KiKi ARCHi
  Area:  336
  Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruijing Photo
  • Lead Architects: Yoshihiko Seki
© Ruijing Photo

Text description provided by the architects. World Super Market is located on the basement level of MATRO Department Store, composed of a series of continuous retail units. The owner has concentrated the multi-national brand resources of Matro Luxury Centre here, creating a commercial environment that balances global vision with everyday warmth. Architect Yoshihiko Seki of KiKi ARCHi, serving as the lead designer, drew inspiration from the concept of a "color spectrum," unifying color and texture into a woven visual rhythm. Through flowing color cues, the design unfolds an experiential commercial narrative centered on materiality and color.

KiKi ARCHi
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "World Super Market / KiKi ARCHi" 31 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

© Ruijing Photo

美罗无界集市 / KiKi建筑设计事务所

