World Super Market / KiKi ARCHi

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. World Super Market is located on the basement level of MATRO Department Store, composed of a series of continuous retail units. The owner has concentrated the multi-national brand resources of Matro Luxury Centre here, creating a commercial environment that balances global vision with everyday warmth. Architect Yoshihiko Seki of KiKi ARCHi, serving as the lead designer, drew inspiration from the concept of a "color spectrum," unifying color and texture into a woven visual rhythm. Through flowing color cues, the design unfolds an experiential commercial narrative centered on materiality and color.