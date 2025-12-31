Ursulastrasse 6 / Studio Mark Randel + David Chipperfield Architects

-
Architects: David Chipperfield Architects, Studio Mark Randel
- Area: 2453 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Simon Menges
-
Manufacturers: Boehmler, Cinca Mosaic, Renner Bau, Soreg Glide, Wigglesworth Weider
-
Lead Architect: Mark Randel
-
-
-
-
- Category: Housing
- Project Architect Design Phase: Christoph Michael
- Project Architect Execution Phases: Philipp Kring
- Team Members: Gunda Schulz, Hans Buhl, Judith Engel, Max Werner, Alexandr Minkin, Mari Takahashi
- Local Architects: Weickenmeier, Kunz + Partner Architekten Ingenieure, München
- Fire Consultant: KAUPA Ingenieure
- City: München
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In a tranquil residential street in the Munich district of Altschwabing, between the Münchner Freiheit and the englischer Garten, our client purchased a property with an atypical, lowrise 1920s building, with a view to developing a new apartment block. Even if the quarter and its demographics have changed significantly in recent decades, Schwabing still holds onto an artistic and free-thinking atmosphere. The quarter is vibrant with pubs, local and international eateries, cinemas, galleries, long-established theatres, day-care centers, and schools.