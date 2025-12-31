Ursulastrasse 6 / Studio Mark Randel + David Chipperfield Architects

+ 65

Category: Housing

Project Architect Design Phase: Christoph Michael

Project Architect Execution Phases: Philipp Kring

Team Members: Gunda Schulz, Hans Buhl, Judith Engel, Max Werner, Alexandr Minkin, Mari Takahashi

Local Architects: Weickenmeier, Kunz + Partner Architekten Ingenieure, München

Fire Consultant: KAUPA Ingenieure

City: München

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. In a tranquil residential street in the Munich district of Altschwabing, between the Münchner Freiheit and the englischer Garten, our client purchased a property with an atypical, lowrise 1920s building, with a view to developing a new apartment block. Even if the quarter and its demographics have changed significantly in recent decades, Schwabing still holds onto an artistic and free-thinking atmosphere. The quarter is vibrant with pubs, local and international eateries, cinemas, galleries, long-established theatres, day-care centers, and schools.