Nenek Coco Villa / Sukyf & Architects

-
Architects: Sukyf & Architects
- Area: 2252 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Indra Wiras
-
Manufacturers: Demix
-
Lead Architects: Felipe Gonzalez Jimenez De La Espada
Text description provided by the architects. Nenek Coco - a house where the architectural frame is every work of art. Born from the vision of a painter and an architect, Nenek Coco is a residence–villa that offers an eclectic first impression to all who encounter it. The idea emerged from the couple's need for a quiet place surrounded by the greenery of rice fields, where they could focus, find inspiration, connect with nature, and be surrounded by their vintage artworks spanning centuries. Its brutalist architecture and expansive open spaces allow the house to function as both a home for the family and a gallery for their collections.