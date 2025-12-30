Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nenek Coco Villa / Sukyf & Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bali, Indonesia
  • Architects: Sukyf & Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2252
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Indra Wiras
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Demix
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Gonzalez Jimenez De La Espada
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Rahayu Sitha D, Ekho Adiputra
  • General Contractor: ANC Lab
  • City: Bali
  • Country: Indonesia
© Indra Wiras
© Indra Wiras

Text description provided by the architects. Nenek Coco - a house where the architectural frame is every work of art. Born from the vision of a painter and an architect, Nenek Coco is a residence–villa that offers an eclectic first impression to all who encounter it. The idea emerged from the couple's need for a quiet place surrounded by the greenery of rice fields, where they could focus, find inspiration, connect with nature, and be surrounded by their vintage artworks spanning centuries. Its brutalist architecture and expansive open spaces allow the house to function as both a home for the family and a gallery for their collections.

Sukyf & Architects
Residential Architecture, Houses, Indonesia
Cite: "Nenek Coco Villa / Sukyf & Architects" 30 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

