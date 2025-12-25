Bối Bống House / TRAN TRUNG Architects

-
Architects: TRAN TRUNG Architects
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Khanh Nguyen
-
Manufacturers: Enic, Vietceramics, vicostone
-
Lead Architects: Tran Trung
Text description provided by the architects. As an experimental research model exploring the healing potential of a single-family dwelling within an urban context, Boi Bong House was conceived to accommodate the living needs of a young three-generation family while integrating a workspace for a small architectural design practice. The project is envisioned as a multifunctional dwelling, where living and working coexist, interact, and mutually nourish one another. Here, nature is no longer a static backdrop but becomes a vibrant and integral part of everyday life—present in every moment, every breath of the house.