  Bối Bống House / TRAN TRUNG Architects

Bối Bống House / TRAN TRUNG Architects

Houses
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: TRAN TRUNG Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Khanh Nguyen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Enic, Vietceramics, vicostone
  • Lead Architects: Tran Trung
Bối Bống House / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Khanh Nguyen

Text description provided by the architects. As an experimental research model exploring the healing potential of a single-family dwelling within an urban context, Boi Bong House was conceived to accommodate the living needs of a young three-generation family while integrating a workspace for a small architectural design practice. The project is envisioned as a multifunctional dwelling, where living and working coexist, interact, and mutually nourish one another. Here, nature is no longer a static backdrop but becomes a vibrant and integral part of everyday life—present in every moment, every breath of the house.

TRAN TRUNG Architects
Residential Architecture, Houses, Vietnam
Cite: "Bối Bống House / TRAN TRUNG Architects" 25 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037278/boi-bong-house-tran-trung-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

