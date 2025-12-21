Charcoal Haus / moc architects

+ 8

From the Place – Chacol Haus (charcoal) is located midway up an unremarkable Korean hillside, densely covered with pine trees. Below the site, an industrial complex is planned. This creates an unexpectedly open view. Because the land is within a greenbelt zone, there are few buildings nearby. What makes the site unusual is the presence of a half-finished garden and fish pond. These remnants of a former business give the place an awkward atmosphere, rather than a natural one.