Asoka Hospital South Wing / AIDAHO

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Lead Team: Tetsuya Tanabe, Ayuko Sato, Mizuho Takenaka

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shuji Tada Structural Design

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: EOS plus

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Uni Mechanical & Electrical Engineers

Landscape Architecture: Miho Yoshida

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Asoka Hospital South Wing is a pioneering "Architecture of Regeneration" in Tokyo that translates the traditional Japanese art of Kintsugi into a healing environment, mending the connection between patients and their daily lives.