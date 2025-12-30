Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Asoka Hospital South Wing / AIDAHO

Asoka Hospital South Wing / AIDAHO

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: AIDAHO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1005
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takumi Ota Photography Co., Ltd.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Asahi Kasei Construction Materials, Dainichi Giken Kogyo, PORTERS PAINTS, Sato Watanabe, TAJIMA ROOFING
  • Lead Architects: Jun Sawada, Kazuhiro Naganuma
  • Lead Team: Tetsuya Tanabe, Ayuko Sato, Mizuho Takenaka
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shuji Tada Structural Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: EOS plus
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Uni Mechanical & Electrical Engineers
  • Landscape Architecture: Miho Yoshida
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
Asoka Hospital South Wing / AIDAHO - Image 5 of 30
© Takumi Ota Photography Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. Asoka Hospital South Wing is a pioneering "Architecture of Regeneration" in Tokyo that translates the traditional Japanese art of Kintsugi into a healing environment, mending the connection between patients and their daily lives.

About this office
AIDAHO
Hospitality Architecture Japan
"Asoka Hospital South Wing / AIDAHO" 30 Dec 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags