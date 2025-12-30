Asoka Hospital South Wing / AIDAHO

•
Tokyo, Japan
-
Architects: AIDAHO
- Area: 1005 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Takumi Ota Photography Co., Ltd.
-
Manufacturers: Asahi Kasei Construction Materials, Dainichi Giken Kogyo, PORTERS PAINTS, Sato Watanabe, TAJIMA ROOFING
-
Lead Architects: Jun Sawada, Kazuhiro Naganuma
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Lead Team: Tetsuya Tanabe, Ayuko Sato, Mizuho Takenaka
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Shuji Tada Structural Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: EOS plus
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Uni Mechanical & Electrical Engineers
- Landscape Architecture: Miho Yoshida
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Asoka Hospital South Wing is a pioneering "Architecture of Regeneration" in Tokyo that translates the traditional Japanese art of Kintsugi into a healing environment, mending the connection between patients and their daily lives.