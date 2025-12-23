Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  AVENUE & SON Skatepark / Various Associates

AVENUE & SON Skatepark / Various Associates

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture
Qinhuangdao, China
  Architects: Various Associates
  Area: 612
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: SFAP
  Lead Architects: Lin Qianyi, Yang Dongzi
  Design Team: Hou Jinwang, Huang Yongliang, Zhang Junbiao, Li Min, Fang Ying
  • City: Qinhuangdao
  • Country: China
AVENUE & SON Skatepark / Various Associates - Exterior Photography
© SFAP

Text description provided by the architects. The AVENUE & SON SKATEPARK NORTH COAST is located in Riverain, the ninth-phase development of Aranya, spanning 15,000 square meters beside the UNDEFEATED SPORTS CENTER. Taking root in a pioneering seaside neighborhood defined by art, culture, and creativity, it has become a popular destination for both residents and visitors. The skatepark stands at the heart of Riverain's vision, weaving sports culture and commercial vitality into public environments to foster a thriving, symbiotic community.

Various Associates
Landscape Architecture China
Cite: "AVENUE & SON Skatepark / Various Associates" 23 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037247/avenue-and-son-skatepark-various-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags