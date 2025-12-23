AVENUE & SON Skatepark / Various Associates

+ 28

Category: Landscape Architecture

Design Team: Hou Jinwang, Huang Yongliang, Zhang Junbiao, Li Min, Fang Ying

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The AVENUE & SON SKATEPARK NORTH COAST is located in Riverain, the ninth-phase development of Aranya, spanning 15,000 square meters beside the UNDEFEATED SPORTS CENTER. Taking root in a pioneering seaside neighborhood defined by art, culture, and creativity, it has become a popular destination for both residents and visitors. The skatepark stands at the heart of Riverain's vision, weaving sports culture and commercial vitality into public environments to foster a thriving, symbiotic community.