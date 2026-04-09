Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier

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Category: Tourism

Project Architect: Xie Dan

Design Team: Yu Haiyue, Shi Lei

Professional Engineers: Zhang Jin, Liu Zhaojun, Shu Tao (Structural); Feng Yi (Electrical); Chen Chen (Chief Engineer); Yu Liang (Review); Shen Dan, General Manager of Tea Card Salt Lake Scenic Area Design Project

Landscape Architecture: Landscape Architecture Division, Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Planning and Design Institute

Lighting Design: Tsinghua University Architectural Design and Research Institute Tongyuan Lighting Studio

City: Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station is located at Chaka Salt Lake, Wulan County, Qinghai Province. The project as the landmark building of scenic area upgrading and based on the tourism publicity image with the characteristics of the scenic spot is made by prefabricated steel structure and membrane structure and the digital technology of the project combines the concept of the scheme, the design deepening and construction, which creates a free space for transportation organization and leisure and sightseeing.