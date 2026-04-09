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Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier

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Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 2 of 33Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 3 of 33Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior PhotographyChaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier - Interior Photography, StairsChaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tourism
Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, China
  • Architects: THAD SUP Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3997
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yingnan Chu
  • Lead Architects: Song Yehao, Chen Xiaojuan
  • Category: Tourism
  • Project Architect: Xie Dan
  • Design Team: Yu Haiyue, Shi Lei
  • Professional Engineers: Zhang Jin, Liu Zhaojun, Shu Tao (Structural); Feng Yi (Electrical); Chen Chen (Chief Engineer); Yu Liang (Review); Shen Dan, General Manager of Tea Card Salt Lake Scenic Area Design Project
  • Landscape Architecture: Landscape Architecture Division, Beijing Tsinghua Tongheng Planning and Design Institute
  • Lighting Design: Tsinghua University Architectural Design and Research Institute Tongyuan Lighting Studio
  • City: Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture
  • Country: China
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Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier - Image 2 of 33
© Yingnan Chu

Text description provided by the architects. Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station is located at Chaka Salt Lake, Wulan County, Qinghai Province. The project as the landmark building of scenic area upgrading and based on the tourism publicity image with the characteristics of the scenic spot is made by prefabricated steel structure and membrane structure and the digital technology of the project combines the concept of the scheme, the design deepening and construction, which creates a free space for transportation organization and leisure and sightseeing.

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Cite: "Chaka Salt Lake Tourist Railway Station / THAD SUP Atelier" 09 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037244/chaka-salt-lake-tourist-railway-station-thad-sup-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yingnan Chu

茶卡盐湖观光火车站 / 清华大学建筑设计研究院素朴工作室 + 北京清华同衡规划设计研究院

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