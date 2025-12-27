Jean Dauger Stadium / Patrick Arotcharen Architecte

+ 23

More Specs

Less Specs

Introduction — The redevelopment of the Jean Dauger sports complex is an integral element in considering Bayonne's green belt. Reclaimed from ground originally used for military manœuvres and occupied by moats at the foot of the ramparts, this green space, with pleasure gardens and open-air sports facilities, has benefited from its historic and cultural status, giving it a sense of significance and protecting it from invasive urban development.